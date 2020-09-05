President Ram Nath Kovind honours teachers with National Teachers Award 2020 in a virtual ceremony

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of Teachers' Day (September 5) felicitated 47 teachers across India with National Teachers Awards 2020. The award giving ceremony this year was conducted virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

President Kovind congratulated the winners and shared some visuals of the ceremony in his official Twitter handle. He lauded the teachers for their hard and dedication towards students and wished them on the occassion.

On August 25, the Union Education Ministry had informed that all the teachers who would be receiving the awards that the ceremony will be conducted virtually in view of the pandemic.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter and said, “Paid a courtesy visit to President Ramnath Kovind ji and invited him for a virtual program to be held on 5 September 2020 on the occasion of 'Teacher's Day' and discussed the outline of 'National Teacher Award Program.’

The National Teachers' Awards is conferred to celebrate the selfless contribution of teachers for improving the quality of education but also made a huge difference in the lives of their students.