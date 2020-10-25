हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maha Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend Dussehra greetings to nation

Both President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi wished the people on the festival of joy and happiness and sought God's blessing.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend Dussehra greetings to nation

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 25) extended greeting of  Vijaya Dashami to all countrymen. 

"Dussehra greetings and best wishes to all countrymen. This festival symbolizes the victory of truth over religion and falsehood over wrongdoing. I wish that this festival of joy, protects everyone from the effects of the epidemic and bring prosperity among the countrymen," the President tweeted.

 

PM Modi also extended greetings to nation on the occasion of Vijaydashmi. "Good wishes to all countrymen on Vijaya Dashami. May this grand festival marking the victory of truth over untruth and of goodness over evil may bring new inspiration into everyone's life," he said in a tweet.

 

PM Modi also wished the nation on Maha Navami which is the last day of the Navratri festival. Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped on this day.

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi saying, ''Heartiest greetings to the nation on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Maa Durga Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. May  everyone succeed at their works with the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri.''

 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes to people on the occasion of Maha Navami. Taking to twitter, Yogi  said, ''May all the devotees get the blessings of Ashta Siddhi, 
With the blessings of Mother, the spirit of affection, equality, fraternity and harmony should spread in the world. May the grace of mother be forever. This is all I pray for. Jai Mata Siddhidatri!''

 

Goddess Siddhidatri signifies knowledge and wisdom, helping her devotees to attain perfection, happiness and purity of heart. Siddhi means “perfection” and Dhatri means “giver”, which means she is the Goddess of accomplishment who blesses her devotees with perfection. 

On the ninth day of the Navratri, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

Happy Dusshera and Maha Navami!

Maha Navami PM Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Navratri Maha Navami 2020
Allahabad University entrance exam 2020 results to be declared from Oct 25
