President Ram Nath Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur's resignation, Narendra Singh Tomar given additional charge

New Delhi: Hours after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday (September 18, 2020) accepted the resignation.

The President directed Narendra Singh Tomar to take the additional charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," as per a release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

"Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios," it said.

On Thursday, Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the three farm bills tabled in the two Houses of Parliament. The Shiromani Akali Dal had announced that Harsimrat Kaur will resign from the government.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal took to social media to inform that she has resigned from the Modi cabinet. In a tweet, she said, "I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister."

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

During a discussion on two of the farm bills, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in Lok Sabha that she will quit the government.

The Akali Dal had earlier protested against the first of three such bills, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.