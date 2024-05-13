PRISAL organized an International Conference and Global Leadership Awards 2K24 in Dubai

Renowned industrialist and senior social worker Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal was present as the chief guest and he was given the International Human Welfare Award for his immense contribution in the field of education, science and technology besides extensive philanthropic work. Dr. Vijay Kishore Bansal Ji, following the guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji, while further promoting startups, said that if the youth grows, the country will grow, so that today, more and more youth are starting businesses in India. Take forward the technology and play its part in the development of the country and encourage the youth of the country to establish relations with foreign investors through conferences abroad and exchange new technologies.

Renowned industrialist Dr. Bu. Abdullah, Chairman Bu. Abdullah Group of Companies Dubai, Mr. Yaqoob Al Ali, Executive Director and Personal Advisor Office of His Highness Shaikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Mr. Ahmed Elmetwally, CEO, Personal Advisor, Office of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahayan, Mr. Hanif Sheikh, Founder and Chairman, Emirates Holding Group UAE and Mr. Arthur Ambassador of Dubai, Key Speakers Mr. Kushal Shah, Marketing Lead, Middle East, Russia CIS, Romania Himalaya Wellness, Dubai, Dr. Karen Cabiloque, Centuria Medical Makati Philippines, Dr. Habibur Rahman, Department of Medical Sciences Yonsei University, South Korea Novel Global Community Education Foundation, Australia, Mr. Kapil Jain, Senior Associate Reckitt plc U.K., Dr. Augusta Elizabeth Koroma, CEO, Sickle Cell Intervention International UK and Violeta Djoric, C.E.O. UPravnika NI, Serbia, Europe, Dr. P. Shanmugasundaram Professor and Dean School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Wells Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies, Chennai, Dr. Mirza R Baig, Professor, Dubai Pharmacy College, Dubai and Dr. Nakul Gupta Director, IIMT. Pharmacy, U.P. was present. And the President of the organization, Dr. Priti Tagde, welcomed everyone in the program and through this conference, told everyone about many options to take healthcare and business forward through research and we are very committed to achieving the success of healthcare and business. Hard work, dedication, motivation, dedication, etc. along with determination is also required. Similarly, the only objective is to boost the morale of the people who are doing commendable work with their talent so that the future young generation can be inspired by them and heartily congratulated all the awardees.

On this occasion Dr. Karthikeyan Krishnan, Dr. Shalini Swadasan, Prof. Madhusmriti Khandai, Dr. Biplab Debnath, Mr. Chandu Patel, Dr. T.N. Uma Maheshwari, Mrs. Chanda Patel, Dr. Vipin Saini, Prof. A. Vaishampayan Ismail Albloushi, Dr. Roohi Jain, Ranjana Rajora Sharma, Jagdish Sarda, Abdullah Kamil Khan, Theechanya S, Mrs. Bhargavi Magam, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, Mr. Aslam Javed, Mr. Syed Irshad Rehman, Ayesha Mir, Milind J, Muhammad Afzal, Zeeshan Pasha, Shyam Shanmugavel, Dr. Bennet Fernandes, Dr. I. Somasundaram, Dr. M.K. The beautiful Dr. Jacintha Sharon Daniels, Jaya Vasavi Gurrala, Andel Tubales, etc were present.

