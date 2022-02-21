Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Lucknow, slams PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Ahead of the fourth phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 23, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Lucknow for the party candidates on Monday (February 21). Today is the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase polls.

Exhorting people to vote on issues, she said that the people are well aware of political parties who practise divisive politics to deflect attention from real issues. She told ANI, "There are a lot of problems of the people. We are telling them to vote on these issues. I think the people understand that there are some political parties who want to prosper by dividing them by talking about caste and religion."

#WATCH Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Chinhat area of Lucknow for ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections The fourth phase of voting in Assembly elections will be held on 23rd February

She slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remark on Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for being sympathetic to terrorists, adding "Even he knows that it`s not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many government posts are lying vacant? He should talk only about relevant issues."

Even he knows that it's not true. He is saying all this only because of polls. Why is there unemployment in UP when many govt posts are lying vacant? He should talk only on relevant issues: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress on PM Modi's 'Cong, SP sympathise with terrorists' remark

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi had recalled the Ahmedabad blasts, saying some parties were sympathetic to such terrorists.

Hitting out at the BJP`s claims of improving the law and order situation in the state, she said that there are incidents of atrocities in the state but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath does not talk about them. "Atrocities are being committed on a daily basis here. What does the Chief Minister have to say about that?" she added.

As Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy meandered through the streets from the Chinhat area, thousands thronged to see her and people waved enthusiastically and cheered her. A number of youths were seen wearing T-shirts with Priyanka`s photograph printed on it.

Congress candidate from Bakshi Ka Talab seat, Lalan Kumar, accompanied Priyanka during the first phase of the roadshow. Lucknow goes to the polls on February 23. Gandhi's roadshow is scheduled to cover large parts of Lucknow throughout the day.

Lucknow has a total of nine assembly constituencies. Except for Mohanlalganj, which is held by the Samajwadi Party, all other seats were won by BJP candidates in the 2017 elections.

Lucknow goes to polls on February 23 during the fourth phase of the elections, whose results will be declared on March 10.

(With Agency Inputs)