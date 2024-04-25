Property Of Four Terrorist Handlers Operating From Pakistan Attached In Handwara

Properties of four terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan have been attached in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, today. It is stated that these individuals had exfiltrated in 1990 and were involved in disturbing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. A police officer mentioned that the Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against these wanted terrorists based in Pakistan.

As part of this initiative, properties of the four terrorist handlers, who were declared as proclaimed offenders by the court, have been attached on the orders of the Court by the Police District Handwara.

These proclaimed offenders had exfiltrated to Pakistan or Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the 1990s or after 2000 and are presently located in Pakistan or PoK. They have been continuously involved in handling terrorists and spreading terrorism in Handwara and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the prescribed procedure, land measuring ten (10) Marlas at Kralgund belonging to proclaimed offender Mumtaz Ahmad Khwaja, land measuring 16-3/4 Marlas belonging to Lateef Ahmad Bhat, land measuring 01 Kanal and 2 Marlas at Ashipora belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, and land measuring 01 Kanal at Khaipora belonging to Ghulam Nabi Ganai were attached by the Police District Handwara on the orders of the Hon'ble Court.

These terrorists are also implicated in various cases within the Police District Handwara and are actively attempting to revive and sustain the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, 51 individuals from Jammu and Kashmir who had exfiltrated to Pakistan/Pak Occupied Kashmir for illegal arms training and are operating from there have also been declared as proclaimed offenders by the Hon'ble Court. Action against them under the law is also being considered.