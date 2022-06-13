Prophet Muhammad row: Man thrashed for supporting ex-BJP leader Nupur Sharma

Maharashtra: A youth was thrashed by a group of people in Bhiwandi over a social media post allegedly supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad. The incident took place in the Kesar Bagh area of Bhiwandi on Sunday when a large number of people gathered at the residence of Saad Ashfaq Ansari, an engineering student and thrashed him.

Saad, in a social media post, allegedly supported Nupur Sharma`s controversial remarks. Soon after Saad`s post went viral on social media, some people came to his house and sought an apology from him for hurting the sentiments of a particular community.

Following the incident, Bhiwandi Police reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Police registered a case against Saad for inciting religious sentiments and took him into custody. Meanwhile, Bhiwandi city police summoned Nupur Sharma and asked her to appear for enquiry on Monday for a matter pertaining to a controversial religious remark.

In a separate incident from Maharashtra, a case was registered against a 22-year-old man for posting a social media post supporting now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who made a controversial religious remark against Prophet Muhammad.

Her remarks triggered aggressive responses across the country from the minority community, who have been demanding the politician's arrest. Several Islamic nations including Saudi Arabia and Qatar have also expressed their displeasure over Sharma’s comments.