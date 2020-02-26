Protest in Amravati enters 71st day as Andhra Pradesh government fails to clear capital's status

Vijayawada: Amaravathi Capital region villages remained tense on Wednesday as the protests against the government’s proposal to shift the Secretariat and the High Court to Visakhapatnam and Kurnool, respectively, continued for the 71st day.

Farmers of the city took part in relay hunger strikes and raised slogans against the state government whereas the women Jac also staged a protest by taking part in the 24-hour hunger strike and demanded that the Chief Minister should take back the orders of shifting Secretariat and the High Court.

The protestors also expressed their anguish on the Union government for not intervening in the issue and failing to take action on the alleged police brutality on Amaravati farmers that occurred a couple of days ago.

The protesting villagers said “We wonder why the BJP government is silent over the issue when thousands of farmers have been carrying out protests in the villages against the state government for the past 71 days.''

The protest began during the Assembly session in the state as there was the absence of clear communication regarding the status of capital development from the YSRCP government.