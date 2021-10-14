हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

Pune Airport to remain shut from October 16-29 for maintenance

The full closure for two weeks is to facilitate the runway resurfacing work to be taken up by Indian Air Force.

Pune Airport to remain shut from October 16-29 for maintenance
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Post-Dassehra, the Pune Airport will remain shut for all flights from October 16-29 for carrying out repairs and maintenance works, followed by a partial closure till November 30, officials said here on Thursday.

The full closure for two weeks is to facilitate the runway resurfacing work to be taken up by Indian Air Force which manages the airport.

An announcement issued by the IAF and Pune Airport said the runway will remain completely closed for executing runway resurfacing, followed by a 12-hour closure daily from October 30 to November 30 for installation of AFLS on the runway.

The maintenance was scheduled for April but was postponed to Oct-Nov, which is likely to hit the Dassehra-Diwali holiday crowds as domestic flight operations and tourism are picking up.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFPuneairport
Next
Story

Randeep Surjewala calls increase in BSF jurisdiction ‘unilateral’, jibes Centre over Gujarat drug haul case

Must Watch

PT3M28S

Truth of Aryan Khan drug 'connection' of Aryan Khan, details here