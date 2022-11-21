topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
AKASH VIJAYAVARGIYA

Punish parents of rapists, murderers too, says Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya

"It is the parents' lookout to make their children responsible citizens with good character and culture. If children do something good, the credit goes to the parents. If they do something bad, parents are responsible for it too," he claimed.

Last Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 08:51 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Punish parents of rapists, murderers too, says Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayavargiya

Indore, Nov 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has demanded punishment for the parents of rapists and murderers claiming they were responsible for ensuring their children have "good character and culture".


Addressing a programme of meritorious students of the 'Phool Mali Samaj' on Sunday, the Indore MLA said, "If a person rapes, then in my opinion, not only should he get punishment, but his parents too for at least one or two years. Similarly, parents of murderers too should get punishment of two-three years along with the convict."


"It is the parents' lookout to make their children responsible citizens with good character and culture. If children do something good, the credit goes to the parents. If they do something bad, parents are responsible for it too," he claimed.


The MLA, however, added it is his personal opinion, though he would like to frame a law on the issue if he got a chance.


A video of the speech went viral on social media on Monday. He is the son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijavargiya.


(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

Live Tv

Akash VijayavargiyaBJPPhool Mali Samajrape

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Tweet revolution against the new owner of Twitter
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Love-jihad angle added in Shraddha murder case
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: BCCI's decision after defeat in T-20 WC
DNA Video
DNA: Elderly affected by system dies in front of the system
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!