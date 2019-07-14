Punjab CM Amarinder Singh welcomes Pakistan's decision to allow visa-free travel on Kartarpur Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday welcomed Pakistan’s decision to remove the requirement of a separate permit system to allow pilgrims to travel through Kartarpur Corridor but said that Islamabad must also think about waiving the requirement of passport in order to allow devotees from the rural areas of Punjab to visit the holy site.

Earlier on Sunday, officials from India and Pakistan resumed talks on the Kartarpur Corridor with New Delhi requesting Pakistan to allow 5,000 pilgrims to cross the border and visit Kartarpur Sahib daily.

The Indian delegation was led by SCL Das, Joint Secretary (Internal Security) in Ministry of Home Affairs and Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary (PAI--Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) in Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian side told the Pakistani delegation that due to the high demand expected, at least 5,000 pilgrims should be allowed to visit Kartarpur Sahib each day.

During the meeting, the officials from India also expressed concerns over possible flooding of Dera Baba Nanak and other adjoining areas in India due to earth filled embankment road or a causeway that is proposed to be built by Pakistan on their side. The Indian side clearly told their Pakistani counterparts that this should not be built even as an interim measure. Details of a bridge being built by India were shared and the Pakistani delegation was told that they too should build a similar bridge on their side so as to address possible flood-related concerns.

India also offered to make the corridor operational in November 2019 keeping in mind the historic importance of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. During the meeting, the Indian delegations also told their Pakistani counterparts that Pakistan must ensure that the corridor should not be used for carrying out anti-India activities.