Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi slams Arvind Kejriwal, calls AAP a modern-day East India Company

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday (December 17, 2021) slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and called it a modern-day East India Company.

Channi alleged that the party is aimed at 'plundering the wealth of the state' and said that its national convener Arvind Kejriwal does not even know how to milk a cow.

The Chief Minister dared Kejriwal to explain why Punjabis should believe him when his own 'flock does not have faith in him' and claimed that three of four AAP MPs elected in 2014 have left the party and 11 out of 20 MLAs elected in 2017 have also left.

The Congress leader said that this is indicative of the fact that the Aam Aadmi Party is a 'house of cards that is bound to doom in a day or two'.

The chief minister said Kejriwal has no basic knowledge about the state due to which he does not know that in Punjab, every youth has to do multitasking every day for running his household.

"Kejriwal does not even know how to milk a cow, what does he know about problems of the state," Channi said.

Meanwhile, AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann attacked the Congress and said that the party has no moral right to seek votes for the upcoming Assembly polls as it failed to honour its 2017 election promises.

He accused the ruling party of being 'disrespectful' towards the mandate given by people by not keeping its promises.

"That is why today 75 per cent of Punjab is staging strikes on roads, squares, water tanks and towers," the Sangrur MP said.

Mann said the state government has become a 'spectacle' as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi does not get along with party leader Sunil Jakhar, who does not get along with another leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

"While Navjot Sidhu doesn't get along with anyone," he said, adding that the Congress leaders 'fighting' among themselves cannot give a better future to Punjab and its people.

"The Congress has also made a mockery of the government. No one knows who is running the government in Punjab. Officers are transferred overnight. The advocate general and the director general of police have been changed twice," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

