Punjab imposes night curfew in THIS city amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh: Punjab's Jalandhar administration imposed a night curfew in the district from Saturday (March 6) to tackle upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the announcement made by Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori, the night curfew in the district will remain in place from 11 pm to 5 am.

He said that the order will remain in place until further directions.

The district on Friday had reported the maximum 134 new COVID-19 cases taking the total active cases to 856, as per the medical bulletin.

The state has been witnessing an upsurge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for nearly a month now.

Earlier, last month the state government had authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose night curfew in COVID-19 hotspots in their districts if required.