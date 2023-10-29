Punjab Lawyer Arrested For Assaulting Elderly Mother, Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

In the quiet town of Ropar's Giani Zail Singh Nagar, nestled in the heart of Punjab, an incident shook the community and left them bewildered. The tranquillity of the neighbourhood was shattered when a prominent lawyer, Ankur Verma, committed a shocking act of violence against his elderly mother Asha Rani. The incident came to light when Ankur Sharma's sister Deepshikha paid a visit to her mother's house. Upon entering her mother's modest home, her heart sank as she was met with a scene of distress. Her elderly mother, frail and helpless, was lying on her bed, her face marked with signs of a recent assault.

Shaken and enraged by her mother's plight, she decided to investigate further. She checked the security cameras installed in the room. Retrieving the CCTV recordings, she anxiously rewound the footage. What she saw left her in shock, unable to comprehend the brutality her mother had endured.

The video showed Ankur Verma, a lawyer in town, his wife Sudha and his son brutally assaulting his own mother. The act was not only horrifying but also inexcusable. Verma's sister then contacted the local police and, with the video evidence in hand, lodged a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Ankur Verma.

The police took swift action upon receiving the FIR. Understanding the gravity of the situation and the evidence at hand, they quickly located and apprehended Ankur Verma who was seen pleading to be forgiven. He was taken into custody, the legal system ensuring that no one, not even a lawyer, was above the law. Advocate Verma has been taken into police custody after a case was filed against him under the provisions of Sections 327, 342, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

SHO Pawan Kumar said that Ankur Varma was arrested and was presented before the court. "The court sent him on a one-day police remand," said Kumar.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said that the act of beating up the mother by lawyer, Ankur Verma, his wife and son at Ropar, is highly condemnable. She has ordered Director of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Department to investigate matter & submit a report asap.

The incident sent shockwaves throughout the community, not just for the heinous act itself but also for the determination and courage exhibited by the daughter to seek justice for her mother.