Punjab Minister Aman Arora Appointed As AAP State Chief, MLA Amansher Singh Named Working President

Punjab's New and Renewable Energy Minister, Aman Arora, has been appointed as the new president of the state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), replacing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the party announced on Thursday.

The party also named MLA Amansher Singh Shairi Kalsi as the state working president.

"Today, I have handed over the responsibility of the party president to two of my close colleagues, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and MLA Amansher Singh Shairi Kalsi.

The party has decided that Aman Arora will serve as party president and Shairi Kalsi as vice president. I have full faith in both my colleagues that they will strengthen the party and the organization in Punjab in the future and take it to new heights," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wrote in a post on X.

Expressing gratitude for the appointment, Aman Arora said, "First of all, I would like to thank the almighty. I would also to thank the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak and the entire Political Affairs Committee..."

He added, "I think this is a matter of great honour for us. I would like to assure the leadership of our party that we will work hard and take the work of the government to the people, and bring the issues of the people to government and get them resolved."

Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the "Revdi Par Charcha" campaign, targeting the BJP and underlining his government's welfare schemes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Speaking at the AAP headquarters alongside senior leaders, Kejriwal announced that the campaign will reach people across Delhi through 65,000 meetings, where party workers will distribute pamphlets explaining six key welfare schemes of the AAP government.

Kejriwal listed six welfare schemes that he claimed would end if the BJP came to power. These include free electricity with no power cuts, free water supply, free and quality education in government schools, free healthcare through mohalla clinics and hospitals, free bus travel for women, and free pilgrimage for senior citizens.

He further claimed that BJP's 20-ruled states do not offer similar benefits and warned that voting for the BJP would bring back power cuts and increased bills.