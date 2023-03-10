Q By Sonia Baderia: The Crown By Her Sheer Will And Flamboyance

Sonia Baderia is one of the leading celebrity fashion designers in India. She is known for unique style of blending traditional India wear with contemporary silhouettes. Founded in 2019, Sonia Baderia's designs have been celebrated for their combination of historical opulence and contemporary chic couture. The designer uses techniques such as Mesh Crochet, Zalli Work and Zardosi to create stunning designs that are inspired by the rich legacy of Indian embroidery and craftsmanship.

Sonia Baderia's journey began when she was exploring the countryside of Madhya Pradesh (also known as the heart of India) where she discovered a group of local artisans weaving the most exquisite Chanderi saris, she was amazed to see such great skill and artistry residing in the remotest corners of our country. That day, she decided to reinvent the Indian Textile legacy on a global platform.

Today, her label "Q" is synonymous with luxury and grandeur. It is the go-to brand for many celebrities and fashionistas who want to make a statement with their clothing. If you are looking for designer Indian wear that is both elegant and flamboyant, then Sonia Baderia is the designer for you!

In 2019, Sonia Baderia started LABEL Q, a chic Indian Couture brand for the global fashion-forward woman. Adding a contemporary flair to classic attires, Label Q's regal collection of sarees, lehengas, designer prets and much more has brought together the best of Indian opulence to create timelessly alluring looks.

Sonia Baderia faced many challenges when she started her designer brand in Central India. The fashion industry was at a very nascent stage in this part of India, hence starting a design studio in the absence of a fashion ecosystem was her biggest challenge. Secondly, Covid disrupted the operations of the brand. Over the years, the biggest learning for her has been to constantly adapt to fashion trends and never copy the west blindly. She is one of the most vociferous advocates of the Make in India campaign. She believes India has a great legacy of craftsmanship and the richest pool of talented artisans. India has a lot to offer to the world than vice-versa.

When it comes to Indian embroidery, there is no shortage of inspiration. From the traditional to the contemporary, there is something for everyone. For Sonia, her inspiration comes from her Indian heritage and the rich textiles that are a part of it. She loves to blend traditional Indian techniques with modern silhouettes to create unique and beautiful outfits.

The Queen of Aqua by LABEL Q is a wedding couture collection that has become the best seller in the wedding couture segment in North India. It has rewritten wedding fairy tales for the contemporary bride and has re-ignited the dreams of millions of Indian brides who want to wear a designer label at a competitive price. Another stunning collection by Sonia Baderia - The Vrindavan is synonymous with heritage and divinity hence the tagline – Experience divinity. It is a luxurious collection that signifies the unison of divinity and royalty.

In today's extremely competitive fashion ecosystem, it is more important than ever for young entrepreneurs and businesspeople to have a clear understanding of what they are passionate about. Only by pursuing their passions with unwavering perseverance they can hope to achieve the high levels of performance required to be successful. For women in India, there is an additional challenge to break the glass ceiling that limits their growth in many sectors of the industry. However, this should not discourage them from striving to achieve their goals. Sonia is a living epitome of that fiery spirit!

Sonia Baderia is having her offline stores in Delhi, Jabalpur and Toronto, Canada and yes, they ship Pan India within one week. Worldwide shipping is also available.

IG – qbysoniabaderia ; website – www.qbysoniabaderia.com/

