QR Codes Reach Smallest Vendors As Paytm Pioneers For 'True Digital India'

From Rishikesh to Varanasi to Mumbai, India’s leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm is transforming businesses with the convenience and security of mobile payments, serving as a catalyst for financial inclusion. The innovative Paytm-pioneered QR code has empowered millions of people across the length and breadth of India with its reach and adoption.

A man who sells idlis on his cycle in Varanasi recently caught the attention of social media. He has integrated Paytm QR into his business, accepting digital payments on the go.

Saw PAYTM QR like this , in Varanasi while having idli .. he accepted Paytm payment not cash .. india is Truly digital and it would be immense pleasure for its founder when he visits roadside see similar thing like this #paytmmoney #paytm #zerodha pic.twitter.com/wlGyKSLBIv — L.K .. Stock market Learner (@imLalitJayswal) May 13, 2023

“Saw Paytm QR like this in Varanasi while having idli. he accepted Paytm payment not cash .. India is Truly digital and it would be immense pleasure for its founder when he visits roadside see similar thing like this,” tweeted Lalit Jayswal.

In Mumbai, a tadgola (ice apple) seller, as NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe tweeted, also uses Paytm to receive payments. “Bought summer special to beat the Mumbai heat at Carter road, Bandra using RuPay CC on UPI. With Digital Credit on UPI, the street vendors can now accept credit money and be part of the credit ecosystem,” he said.

Bought summer special to beat the Mumbai heat at Carter road, Bandra using RuPay CC on UPI



With Digital Credit on UPI, the street vendors can now accept credit money and be part of the credit ecosystem pic.twitter.com/ZgslH7c3O7 — Dilip Asbe (@dilipasbe) May 7, 2023

Paytm users can make UPI payments through their eligible RuPay credit cards, enhancing the vendor’s ability to accept a wider range of payment methods.

An unschooled seller on Ganga Ghaat #Rishikesh who sells empty canes for collecting Gangajal & flower baskets takes digital payment



Huge credit to @narendramodi for marathon efforts leading to @_DigitalIndia transformation



Also credit goes to @vijayshekhar and @Paytm for… pic.twitter.com/VsMB0QYTXU — Nischal Sanghavi (@NischalSanghavi) May 16, 2023

Paytm’s reach extends even to the Ganga Ghaat in Rishikesh, where an unschooled seller who sells flower baskets and empty cans for collecting Gangajal was seen taking digital payments with the help of Paytm.

The reach and adoption of the Paytm-pioneered QR Code show how far India has come from a cash-reliant country to a digital-first economy.

Digital payments has also reached to bottom of pyramid too. Came across this ⁦@Paytm⁩ QR at Churchgate station. pic.twitter.com/d3GaWWccPp — Anurag Shah | अनुराग शाह (@anuragshah_) May 8, 2023

The revolutionary technology, as illustrated by a cobbler at Churchgate station in Mumbai with a Paytm QR, has been enabled by millions of shopkeepers, street vendors, and service providers.

“Digital payments have also reached the bottom of the pyramid too. Came across this ⁦Paytm⁩ QR at Churchgate station,” tweeted Anurag Shah, who shared the picture.

Paytm’s innovation does not stop at QR codes. The company pioneered Soundbox, a user-friendly device that announces payment confirmations through a voice alert. This feature helps merchants easily verify transactions without having to check their smartphones, making the payment process even more seamless and efficient​.

The widespread adoption of the Paytm QR code and the Paytm Soundbox is a testament to its ease of use and convenience for both merchants and consumers. The company has deployed over 71 lakh Soundboxes and remains the leader in person-to-merchant UPI payments in India​.

