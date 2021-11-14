QUAD Summits on the anvil: Japan to host in 2022, India in 2023, Australia in 2024

New Delhi: The QUAD members namely India, US, Australia and Japan have largely agreed on the annual summit schedule which will happen rotationally between the four countries. Zee Media has learnt that Japan will host the summit in 2022, India in 2023 and Australia in 2024.

The QUAD grouping was elevated to leaders level this year with the first in-person summit happening in Washington on September 24.

A joint statement after the summit had said, "Our leaders and foreign ministers will meet annually and our senior officials will meet regularly."

The September QUAD summit saw US President Joe Biden hosting Indian PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide.

Here are glimpses from the Quad leaders meeting. The discussions with @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter were extensive and productive. pic.twitter.com/cNedF0XRz6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

One of the biggest outcomes of that summit was the launch of the QUAD Fellowship that will sponsor 100 students per year — 25 from each Quad country — to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading STEM (science technology engineering and mathematics) graduate universities in the United States.

The QUAD grouping is also working on High-Standards Infrastructure, forming a Green-Shipping Network, establishing a Clean-Hydrogen Partnership and launching a Semiconductor Supply Chain Initiative.

This is to be noted that the first QUAD summit had taken place virtually in March this year. One of the key outcomes of the summit was the QUAD vaccine initiative under which COVID-19 vaccines will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and the US, and supported by Australia.

Speaking at the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit. https://t.co/Ypom6buHxS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021

The QUAD first came into existence after the 2004 Tsunami and saw some formalization in 2007.

Since 2019, QUAD has had regular conversations at the foreign ministers' level and is currently seen as the core element of the Indo-Pacific strategy supported by Washington and New Delhi.

The Indo-Pacific vision, which sees the Indian and Pacific oceans as a common entity is now being backed by various countries. QUAD, however, is seen very suspiciously by China which has termed it "Asian Nato", something that has been dismissed by the grouping.

India, UAE, US and Israel's 'QUAD' meet in next few weeks

External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar has said that India, UAE, US and Israel or also termed as 'West Asian QUAD' will be meeting in the new few weeks.

In response to a question at the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo, EAM said, "You know, we had the initial meeting a month ago...that was hybrid meeting...we had to have a follow up session on that. We agree on exactly how we go...that follow up meet will take place in coming weeks, probably in Dubai."

The West Asian QUAD had met on October 18 during EAM's Israel visit with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joining virtually.

A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM @YairLapid, UAE FM @ABZayed and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening. Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-up. pic.twitter.com/kVgFM0r6hs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2021

One of the key focuses of the QUAD meet was issues like trade, climate and maritime security.

The QUAD meet is seen as one of the key dividends of the Abraham accords that saw normalization of ties between Israel and THE United Arab emirates.



