Rahul Gandhi Asked To Vacate Govt Bungalow After Lok Sabha Disqualification

The Housing Committee of Lok Sabha has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to vacate his government residence, two days after he was disqualified as Member of Parliament from Waynad. Rahul Gandhi is currently residing in his 12 Tughlak lane Bungalow in central Delhi. The former MP has been asked to vacate the bungalow by April 22.

Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a court in Gujarat over his "Modi surname" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Surat district court. He was later granted bail and given 30 days' time to file an appeal.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

