Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Newly-Elected Speaker Om Birla, Says 'Opposition Would Assist You'

New Delhi: After Lok Sabha elected the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Om Birla as the speaker of the lower house of the parliament by a voice vote. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated BJP's Om Birla for being re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker.

While congratulating BJP's Om Birla, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the house is a representation of India's voice and Lok Sabha Speaker is the final arbiter of that voice.

"I would like to congratulate you on the successful election that you have been elected for the second time. I would like to congratulate you on behalf of the entire Opposition and the INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of India's people and you are the final arbiter of that voice," Gandhi said.

He further added that the government has political power but the opposition also plays a significant role in representing the voice of India's people.

"The government has political power but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people and this time, the opposition represents significantly more voice of the Indian people than it did last time," he said while speaking in Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi also assured the Speaker on behalf of the entire opposition of assisting the speaker in the functioning of the House.

"The opposition would like to assist you in doing your work. We would like the House to function often and well. It is very important that cooperation happens on the basis of trust. It is very important that the voice of the Opposition is allowed to be represented in this House," he added.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi also congratulated the newly elected Lok Sabha speaker and urged him to have equal opportunity.

"I congratulate you...You are the repository and custodian of this House...so, I urge you to give opportunities to small parties...I am confident that this Government will reduce your burden by having a Deputy Speaker." Owaisi said.

Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Asaduddin Owaisi, Priyanka Chaturvedi and others extended wishes to Om Birla after being elected as a Lok Sabha Speaker.