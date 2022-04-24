हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Panchayati Raj Day

Rahul Gandhi credits former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi for introducing Panchayati Raj institutions

"It was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi that the villages of the country should become strong. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made that dream come true by bringing the Panchayati Raj system...," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. 

Rahul Gandhi credits former Indian PM Rajiv Gandhi for introducing Panchayati Raj institutions
File Photo

New Delhi: On National Panchayati Raj Day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi`s dream of strengthening villages by giving the Panchayati Raj system to the country through the landmark the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992. 

"It was the dream of Mahatma Gandhi that the villages of the country should become strong. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi made that dream come true by bringing the Panchayati Raj system. Hearty greetings to all the heads of the panchayat institutions, Sarpanchs and members of local rural bodies on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The date - April 24, 1993 - marks a defining moment in the history of decentralization of power to the grassroots, with the institutionalization of Panchayati Raj, through the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992. 

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir today to mark National Panchayati Raj Day and address Gram Sabhas across the country.

Panchayat Palli in Jammu has been selected for the Panchayati Raj Diwas function this year and an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations will be put up enabling farmers, Sarpanchs and village heads to improve the income of the farmers and the rural people. 

Amongst important innovations that are planned to be showcased are geospatial technology for rural development and farmers, apps for farmers for the weather forecast for five days, lavender cultivation, famously known as the purple revolution, biotechnology innovation to increase the production of apple to increase farmers` income, drone application for pesticide spray and waste treatment.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Panchayati Raj DayPanchayati Raj systemRahul Gandhiformer Prime MinisterRajiv Gandhi
Next
Story

Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody amid row over Hanuman Chalisa

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Maharashtra Politics: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya accuses Shiv Sena