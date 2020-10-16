हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi says even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID-19 better than India, cites IMF projections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued to flay the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Rahul Gandhi says even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID-19 better than India, cites IMF projections
File photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued to flay the Centre over its handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

While mentioning the projection released by International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, Rahul Gandhi criticised the government by calling it another 'solid achievement'.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Another solid achievement by the BJP government. Even Pakistan and Afghanistan handled Covid better than India."

The chart showed IMF growth projections for 2020-21 and the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year which is the highest in comparison to countries to Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, China, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the IMF said that the Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

However, India is likely to bounce back with an impressive 8.8 per cent growth rate in 2021, thus regaining the position of the fastest growing emerging economy, surpassing China's projected growth rate of 8.2 per cent, the IMF said in its latest 'World Economic Outlook' report. 

Rahul GandhiIMFCoronavirusCoronavirus India
