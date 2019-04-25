Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Narendra Modi, says will deposit money from NYAY scheme in bank accounts opened by PM

New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme on financial inclusion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he would complete the task of depositing money in the bank accounts which were opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the said scheme.

"Narendra Modi ji is very clever. He deposited money in accounts of Mehul Choksi, Lalit Modi, Anil Ambani. He says that he will open bank accounts for you. But he did not deposit money in those bank accounts. Now, I will complete the task and will deposit money of NYAY scheme in the bank accounts opened by him," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally here.

"Narendra Modi asks where the money will come from. I say I will take Rs 45000 crore directly from thief Anil Ambani. He has forgiven debts of Rs 5,55,000 crore of 15 people," he claimed.

Gandhi further said that the Congress` poll promise of NYAY in which the party will give Rs 72,000 to 20 per cent of poor whose income is under Rs 12,000, has two major goals."There are two goals of NYAY scheme - first, putting money in the pockets of the poor in the country and secondly, to kickstart the country`s economy," he said.

"Modi has derailed India`s economy with demonetisation and Gabbar Singh tax. As soon as money of NYAY scheme goes to the accounts of your mothers and sisters, there will be a boost in demand and purchases. The closed factories will open again and generate employment and the economy will be on track eventually," the Congress president said while underlining that his party will make changes in the existing Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Gandhi reiterated the poll promise made to farmers and said that no farmer will be put behind bars if he fails to repay loans. He also promised that there will be a separate budget for farmers if the party is voted to power in 2019.

"As soon as our government is formed, 33 per cent seats will be reserved for women in Parliament and state Legislative Assemblies. After 2019 elections, 33 per cent jobs of the central government will be reserved for women," he added.