Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two or three lakh votes if his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had run in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. "If my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) had contested from Varanasi, today the Prime Minister of India would have lost the Varanasi election by 2-3 lakh votes," he said.

Speaking at a thanksgiving meeting in Rae Bareli, he said that the coalition parties of INDIA battled together in Raebareli, Amethi, and other regions of the nation in order to weaken the influence of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament. Gandhi said that he and the other party MPs would continue to work for the issues of the masses and not "fall victim to arrogance" over the results of the polls.

The Congress leader claimed that during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, Modi ignored the common people and gave prominence to prominent industrialists and other personalities, claiming that the people had taught him a lesson by defeating the BJP candidate in Ayodhya.

#WATCH | Addressing a public gathering in Raebareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "(BJP) lost the Ayodhya seat... Not only in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister has also saved his life in Varanasi... If my sister (Priyanka Gandhi) had contested from Varanasi, today the Prime Minister… pic.twitter.com/aEWHwaI80b June 11, 2024

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi thanked the voters of Amethi and Raebareli for helping the party win these crucial constituencies.