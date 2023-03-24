topStoriesenglish2587273
Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In Defamation Case: Take A Look At MPs, MLAs Disqualified Over Criminal Cases

Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case on Thursday (March 24) and may face disqualification from his Lok Sabha seat. Take a look at some other MPs and MLAs who were disqualified after getting convicted in criminal cases.

 

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may face disqualification from the Lok Sabha
  • He was convicted in a 2019 defamation case on Thursday (March 23)
  • However, he is currently out on bail

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may face disqualification from the Lok Sabha as a result of his conviction in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court. He was found guilty in the case on Thursday (March 23) and sentenced to 2 years in prison. However, he is currently out on bail. Congress leaders across states strongly protested against hte verdict. Unless a higher court stays his conviction, he will be disqualification from his Lok Sabha membership. 

Take a look at some other MPs and MLAs who were disqualified after getting convicted in criminal cases.

Jayalalithaa: Late politician and former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa was disqualified as a legislator after she was convicted in a Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets case. A Bengaluru court, in 2014, had sentenced her to four years in prison and imposed a Rs 100 crore fine on her.

Lalu Prasad Yadav: RJD supremo lost his Lok Sabha seat after facing disqualification over his conviction in a fodder scam case. He was sentenced to five years in jail for embezzling Rs 970 crore in an animal fodder scam.

Rasheed Masood: Congress’ Rasheed Masood was the first MP to be disqualified on the basis of his conviction in a corruption case after Supreme Court’s 2013 order. He was found guilty in an MBBS seat scam wherein he had nominated ‘undeserving’ candidates for MBBS seats. Masood was sentenced to 4 years in jail. 

Azam Khan: Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case against Yogi Adityanath. He was sentenced to 3 years in jail in the case.

 

