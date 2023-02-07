Railway Track Goes Missing in Bihar's Samastipur, Sold to Scrap Dealer With Help of 2 RPF Personnel

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident unused railway track went missing in Bihar's Samastipur. As per reports, it was found that railway scrap worth crores was sold to scrap dealer and RPF personnel are said to be involved in the deal. After the reports of the scrap scam have been suspended for not providing proper information.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Railway Division, Ashok Agarwal told ANI, "A departmental-level inquiry committee has been formed for investigation. Two personnel have been suspended with immediate effect including Jhanjharpur RPF outpost in-charge Srinivas of Railway Division and Jamadar Mukesh Kumar Singh of Madhubani for not informing the department about the case on time".

"It has been reported that a scrap of the railway line was sold to the scrap dealer in connivance of the RPF without auctioning it. There seems to be a stir in the railway department regarding the matter," DRM Aggarwal further added.

The railway line was laid from Pandaul station of Samastipur Railway Division to Lohat Sugar Mill which was closed for a long time. The whole matter is being investigated by the team of Darbhanga RPF Post and Railway Vigilance.