Railways starts integrated Helpline No. 139 for passengers from January 1, 2020

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has started an integrated Helpline No. 139 for passengers assistance or information from January 1, 2020. With this, the Indian Railways has done away with multiple rail enquiry helpline numbers from January 1, 2020. Passengers can now seek assistance or information or register their complaints using the helpline number 139.

Besides, the Indian Railways has also launched the - 'Rail Madad’ app for passengers.

With the Indian Railways starting the integrated Helpline No 139, the passengers will no longer have to call on multiple numbers to seek assistance or information.

भारतीय रेल की तरफ से सभी को नव वर्ष 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। अब यात्रा के दौरान किसी भी मदद या जानकारी के लिए अलग अलग नंबर की बजाय सिर्फ एक ही नंबर 139 याद रखिए। pic.twitter.com/GLHftOJ6e3 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 1, 2020

The Indian Railways announced that from 1st January 2020, all other railway helpline numbers and portals will become ineffective except 139, 182 and the integrated assistance portal - Rail Madad.

''The general complaint number - 138, catering service - 1800111321, vigilance - 152210, accident/safety - 1072, Clean My Coach - 58888/138, SMS complaint - 9717630982 and complaint management system support portal will become ineffective from today, 1st January 2020,'' the Indian Railways said in a release.

“This enables focused corrective action. The data analysis will also generate trends on various performance parameters like cleanliness and amenities of a selected train or station, thus making managerial decisions more precise and effective,” said the official.