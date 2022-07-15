New Delhi: Amid heavy rainfall and widespread flooding, the authorities have shifted thousands of people to relief camps in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in the following days in several states. The Met office has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Madhya Pradesh on July 17; Vidarbha on 17th; Chhattisgarh on 16th & 17th; Odisha till 16th; Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region on 15th.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours and many areas in Navsari went under knee-deep water as some rivers in the district were in spate, officials said on Thursday. The IMD has predicted heavy rains during the day at several places across Gujarat, including north and south parts of the state and the Saurashtra region.

Over 20,000 people shifted to relief camps in Telangana

More than 20,000 people have been shifted to relief camps at different places in Telangana as officials on Thursday geared up to deal with rising water levels in the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town in the state. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and other districts in the state remained inundated after heavy rainfall.

More than 10 people have died in various rain-related incidents like wall collapse and electrocution, an official said on Wednesday. The senior official told the collectors to be on high alert and take all measures to provide relief to the people.

An official release said 19,071 people have been shifted to 223 camps in the southern state. As many as 10,535 people from 62 villages in the district have been shifted to relief camps.

The MeT office said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and other districts till 8.30 am on July 15. "Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Suryapet and others during 0830 hours of July 15 to 0830 hours of July 16," it said.

Heavy rainfall, flooding brings life to standstill in Gujarat

Many parts of Gujarat have been facing incessant rainfall which has caused a flood-like situation in the area. Heavy rains in several areas of Gujarat since the last few days brought life to a standstill. While residents of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, those stranded at home due to waterlogging have been provided with relief material. The state government`s primary estimate is that the standing crop on 50,000 hectares has been damaged.

Amid the prevailing flood-like situations in the Valsad district of Gujarat, the police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have relocated at least 350 people to safer places from the low-lying areas of the district, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Nilesh Kukadia said on Wednesday.

The monsoon may get vigorous over Saurashtra and Kutch. This may result in extremely heavy rain at some places of Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts on Friday," said Director of Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

Maha reports 99 deaths in rain-related incidents since June 1

Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, taking the toll in the current monsoon season to 99, said the state disaster management department in a report on Thursday.

The state has received heavy showers in almost all parts in the last few days, leading to flooding and water- logging. The downpour was largely experienced in Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Palghar, Chandrapur and Gondia districts in the last 24 hours, the report said. As many as 18 relief camps have been set up in the state for rain-affected people, the department said. Officials of the National Disaster Response Force said their teams have rescued people from Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts.

Heavy rain wreak havoc in parts of Kerala

Incessant rains and unprecedented winds have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala in the last few days with rivers overflowing in parts of Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts necessitating shifting of people to shelters. As many as 427 people have been shifted to eight rehabilitation camps opened in Wayanad district, official sources said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert in four districts -- Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- in the state for the day. According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts.

An alert has also been issued to residents on the banks of Chaliyar river after the water level rose, officials said. A 24-hour control room has been set up in Kozhikode collectorate and a warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture out for fishing.

3 die in rain-related incidents in Odisha

At least three persons, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Odisha's Kandhamal and Malkangiri districts, officials said.

Both the districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall since Tuesday due to a low-pressure area over coastal Odisha, the officials said. Chakapada in Kandhamal district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 14 cm, the met office said.

