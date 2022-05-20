हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip; Sanjay Raut says, 'BJP using MNS Chief for...'

Raj Thackeray was adamant on his visit to Ayodhya. On April 17, Thackeray had announced in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Raj Thackeray postpones Ayodhya trip; Sanjay Raut says, 'BJP using MNS Chief for...'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya on June 5 is likely to be postponed. Raj Thackeray, who was on a visit to Pune recently, cancelled his visit due to health reasons and returned to Mumbai. According to the information received, Raj Thackeray has injured his leg and is likely to undergo surgery. According to the information, Raj Thackeray will give official information about the visit only after consulting the doctor. 

MNS president Raj Thackeray was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. The MNS had also started preparations for the Ayodhya visit. At the same time, Raj's visit to Ayodhya was strongly opposed by the leaders of Uttar Pradesh. Yet Raj was adamant on his visit to Ayodhya. On April 17, Thackeray had announced in Pune that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5 to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Raj Thackeray also tweeted about the postponement of the Ayodhya tour. He wrote, "The visit to Ayodhya has been postponed. The decision will be taken after the rally to be held in Pune on May 22. 

Ever since raj thackeray's ayodhya visit was announced, BJP MP from ayodhya Brij Bhushan Singh opposed his visit. He said, "First Raj Thackeray should apologise to north Indians and then he should come to Ayodhya." Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in the Babri Masjid case, had also opposed MNS president Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

After Raj Thackeray postponed his much-awaited Ayodhya visit on Friday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted that the 'BJP was using the MNS chief' for political gain. He said, "I got to know from the media that the other party (MNS) cancelled some programs in Ayodhya. We would have supported them. After all, there's a huge section of Shiv Sena supporters in Ayodhya. He (Raj Thackeray) is being used by the BJP. Some people understand it late." 

