Rajasthan bans sale of fireworks this Diwali to tackle spread of coronavirus in state

Jaipur: In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot-led government has banned the sale of firecrackers and fireworks on Diwali this year to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection. CM Gehlot has directed officials to take strict action on vehicles that do not have fitness certificates in a crackdown to tackle the menace of COVID-19 epidemic.

In a review meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, the CM said that due to the smoke emanating from fireworks, the COVID-19 patients as well as other people patients with heart and breathing ailments also have to suffer. In such a situation, people should avoid fireworks during Diwali.

He instructed to ban the temporary license of the sale of firecrackers. He said that fireworks should be stopped at weddings and other ceremonies.

The chief minister said that a second wave of coronavirus has started in developed countries like Germany, UK, France Italy, Spain and that many countries were forced to impose another lockdown. He warned that people should also be cautious so that such a situation does not arise here.

CM Gehlot appealed to vehicle drivers to switch off the engine at red lights. He directed that strict action should be taken against the drivers who violate the standards set for fitness cerificatoin of vehicles.

Gehlot said the recruitment process of 2,000 doctors in the state should be completed soon. Selected doctors should be given appointments within 10 days, he added.

During the discussion on 'Unlock-6' guidelines, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar said educational institutions and coaching centres including school-colleges in the state will remain closed for regular educational activities till November 16, the statement said.

Swimming pools, cinema halls, theaters, multiplexes, entertainment parks etc will remain closed till November 30, it said.

The maximum limit of guests at weddings should be 100, the statement said.