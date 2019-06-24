Rajasthan BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Lal Saini dies

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Lal Saini passed away at AIIMS on Sunday. He was 76. Saini, who was also a Rajya Sabha MP, was admitted to AIIMS three days ago. He was suffering from cancer. Saini belonged to Sikar in Rajasthan and was an active member of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh before he decided to join the BJP.

Saini had contested and won his first Assembly election in 1990 from Udaipurwati Assembly seat in Rajasthan. After registering an emphatic win in his first election, Saini became an important member of the BJP in Rajasthan and remained the party president in Jhunjhunu district for one year.

Saini was an astute politician and his grasp over the local issues prompted the BJP to make him the cabinet minister. He was appointed the General Secretary of the party when Om Prakash Mathur was appointed Rajasthan BJP president. Saini will always be remembered for his simplicity as he used to travel by bus even after becoming the Rajasthan BJP president.

Saini had contested Lok Sabha election twice but he did not succeed in his attempt to enter the Lower House of Parliament. In 1993, Saini had unsuccessfully contested from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat against veteran Congress leader Sis Ram Ola. He tried his luck again in 1998 but in vain.

BJP working president J P Nadda expressed shock over Saini's death and said that his death is a huge loss for the BJP. Nadda added that Saini has devoted his life for the welfare of people and prayed for peace for the departed soul.

.@BJP4Rajasthan के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष और राज्यसभा में मेरे साथी श्री मदनलाल सैनी जी के निधन की सूचना से स्तब्ध हूँ। यह भारतीय जनता पार्टी परिवार के लिए अपूर्णीय क्षति है ।

मदनलाल सैनी जी ने अपना समस्त जीवन समाज की सेवा में अर्पण कर दिया। ईश्वर उनकी पुण्य आत्मा को शान्ति प्रदान करें। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 24, 2019

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed shock and sadness over the death of Saini. "Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP #Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Gehlot.