Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has tested COVID-19 positive with very mild symptoms. The Rajasthan Chief Minister took to social media to make the announcement.

"This evening, I got myself tested for Covid, and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test (sic)," the CM tweeted.



This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 6, 2022

Earlier it was reported that the CM's son and Congress leader, Vaibhav Gehlot, has tested positive for COVID-19. Vaibhav Gehlot informed that he is asymptomatic and as per the doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all COVID protocols. "I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday (January 5).

Live TV