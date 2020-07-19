Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra after 2 Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs extend support

Amid the ongoing political drama in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (July 18) met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and handed him a letter confirming that two MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) are backing his government.

"Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in his official residence. It was a courtesy meeting. Mr Gehlot informed the Governor about the measures taken by the state government against the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting lasted 45 minutes," the Governor's office said in a Hindi statement.

Earlier on Saturday, the two BTP MLAs addressed a joint press conference with Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara, announcing their support to CM Gehlot-led government.

"Both MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) announced their support to the government after meeting their state executive officials and discussing with their demands," Gehlot tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje broke her silence on the ongoing political crisis in the state and said, "It is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan have to bear the brunt of the infighting in Congress...They are attempting to put the blame on BJP. Public interest should be paramount for the Rajasthan government, the Congress is trying to shift the blame on the BJP and the BJP leadership."

In 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, Congress currently has 107 MLAs, including Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs who have been issued notices of disqualification by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on complaint by chief whip Mahes