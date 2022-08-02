Rajasthan Lumpy disease outbreak: Know Symptom and Cause of MASS CATTLE DEATHS

Deaths of over 2,500 cattle heads due to lumpy skin disease in nine districts of Rajasthan has triggered panic across the desert state. According to a senior official in the animal husbandry department, "While over 2,500 cattle heads have died due to the viral disease, around 50,000 more have been infected. The viral infection has already spread to nine districts, mostly adjoining Gujarat which has become the epicentre of the disease."

The MASSIVE spread of Lumpy Disease in Rajasthan

The nine districts from where cattle deaths have been reported are Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Pali, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Siorhi and Jaisalmer.

"There is no vaccination available for the disease which is being treated based on symptoms. The first batch of cases were reported from Jaisalmer in May, where the situation seems to be under control now," the official said.

Lumpy Disease: How it spreads in cattles

The viral disease spreads through bloodsucking insects, certain species of flies and through contaminated food and water.

Lumpy Disease: Symptoms in cattles

It causes acute fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, salivation, soft blister-like nodules all over the body, marked reduction in milk yield and difficulty in eating. The mortality rate for the contagion is 1.5 per cent.

What are doctors, health officials doing to tackle the Lumpy disease?

A team of scientists and veterinary doctors from the Centre visited Jodhpur and Nagaur on Monday to take stock of the situation. Senior officials confirmed that the team will also visit Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Jalore, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Pali and Sirohi.

An alert has been issued in Dungarpur, Banswara, Udaipur, Rajsamand and the districts adjoining the Gujarat border.