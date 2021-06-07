हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rajasthan schools

Rajasthan schools re-open after 46 days for staff

The state government informed that from June 8, 50% of the staff will be present in the school on a rotation basis.   

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Schools in Rajasthan on Monday (June 7, 2021) re-opened after 46 days for principals and teachers. They were shut since the first week of April due to the spread of COVID-19. However, students are yet to physically attend schools.

The state government informed that from June 8, 50% of the staff will be present in the school on a rotation basis. It also stated that the teachers who are currently out of the town will not be compelled to be present in school until public transport runs. 

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,656 on Sunday with 25 more fatalities, while 904 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,46,346.

Udaipur reported the highest six deaths followed by five in Jodhpur. Of the new cases, the highest 169 was recorded in Jaipur while 97, 70, 56 and 48 infections were reported from Alwar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar respectively.

The state has so far seen a total of 9,19,115 recoveries and the number of coronavirus active cases currently stands at 18,575.
 

