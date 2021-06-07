Rajasthan schools re-open after 46 days for staff

New Delhi: Schools in Rajasthan on Monday (June 7, 2021) re-opened after 46 days for principals and teachers. They were shut since the first week of April due to the spread of COVID-19. However, students are yet to physically attend schools.

The state government informed that from June 8, 50% of the staff will be present in the school on a rotation basis. It also stated that the teachers who are currently out of the town will not be compelled to be present in school until public transport runs.

वहीं 8 जून से 50 फीसदी स्टाफ रोटेशन के आधार पर उपस्थिति देगा। साथ ही जब तक सार्वजनिक परिवहन नहीं चलते तब तक मुख्यालय से बाहर वाले शिक्षकों को संस्था प्रधान आने के लिए बाध्य नहीं किया जायेगा। विभाग द्वारा नए शैक्षिक सत्र की टाईम लाइन घोषित की जा चुकी है।(2/2) — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 8,656 on Sunday with 25 more fatalities, while 904 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,46,346.

Udaipur reported the highest six deaths followed by five in Jodhpur. Of the new cases, the highest 169 was recorded in Jaipur while 97, 70, 56 and 48 infections were reported from Alwar, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sikar respectively.

The state has so far seen a total of 9,19,115 recoveries and the number of coronavirus active cases currently stands at 18,575.



Live TV