Rajouri Encounter Underway On Day 4; Army Deploy Drones, Internet Shut

The encounter between terrorists and armed forces is still underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. The operation has been going on in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri since the late evening of 20th December and continues for the fourth day today. According to the sources, security forces had received inputs that 2 to 3 terrorists were hiding in this area, after which a search operation was launched. The army is said to have cordoned-off two-three terrorists.

During this operation, two army vehicles were attacked by the terrorists in which four army soldiers were martyred. Three army personnel are said to be injured in this operation. The search operation has been intensified with the help of drones, helicopters and sniffer dogs.

Meanwhile, internet services have been shut down in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. On the other hand, Defence Sources have confirmed that around 25-30 Pakistani terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the forest areas of the Rajouri-Poonch sector.

The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliate People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has taken responsibility for the attack. The group emerged following the abolition of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained some people in connection with the attack and has started an investigation into the case. Pakistan is rattled by the Indian Army's 'zero terror' plan in Kashmir and thus is trying to destabilize the region once again by making terrorists infiltrate through the forest areas.

Reporter: Rajat Vohra