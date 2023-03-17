topStoriesenglish2584573
NewsIndia
RAJYA SABHA

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Within Minutes For 5th Consecutive Day Till March 20

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Within Minutes For 5th Consecutive Day Till March 20

New Delhi: On the fifth day in a row, the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day on Friday within minutes of convening its proceedings as both the treasury and Opposition benches created a ruckus on remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in London regarding democracy in India and over Adani issue. The chaos erupted soon after the papers were laid on the table as the Rajya Sabha assembled at 11 am.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy in India remarks in London and criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders also raised objections and they also started speaking against the government demanding a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Amid the disruptions, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 11 am on March 20. The row over Gandhi`s remarks in London reverberating in the House since March 13-- day one of the second phase of the Budget Session-- leading to continued adjournment of the House every day. The Rajya Sabha faced adjournment for the whole day on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday too amid pandemonium as treasury benches sought an apology for Gandhi`s remarks in London on democracy in India and the Opposition objecting the matter and demanded a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In a veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday raised the matter, pointing "this is the first time" that a Member of Parliament used words against the democracy of India while his visit outside the country, and sought his apology."He (Rahul Gandhi) should apologize...," Goyal had said.

However, the Opposition members had sought a probe into the Adani Group by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Tuesday and accused the Centre of being silent on a report by a US firm that alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud by the group.

During his address to the British parliamentarians in London recently, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the "functioning microphones of Opposition leaders in Parliament are often silenced." He made several other allegations including on PM Modi, an `attack on democracy`, and the China issue. In Cambridge, the Congress MP again alleged that the Opposition`s voice was being stifled in Parliament.

Live Tv

Rajya Sabharahul gandhi democracy remarksrahul gandhi remarks UKrahul gandhi london visitBJPJagdeep Dhankhar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government