The festival of Rakshabandhan holds special importance for all the countrymen. On this holy festival of brother and sister, many sisters also tie rakhi to PM Modi. One of his friendly sister also lives in Pakistan. Before the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh has sent Rakhi. Along with this, she has wished that PM Modi should win in the general elections of 2024 as well and become the Prime Minister of India again. Qamar said that she has made all the preparations and is also expected to meet PM Modi this time.

She said that I hope that he (PM Modi) will call me to Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I have made this Rakhi myself using embroidery designs with silk ribbons. She wrote letter to PM Modi and prayed for his good health and long life. She also wished PM Modi for the 2024 elections. Qamar Mohsin Sheikh said that I wrote a letter to Narendra Modi and prayed for his long and healthy life. Keep up the good work like you are doing. Qamar said that there is no doubt that he (PM Modi) will be PM again. He deserves it because he has those abilities and I want him to be the PM of India every time.

PM Modi's sister had also sent him Rakhi and Raksha Bandhan card last year. Raksha Bandhan signifies the bond of love between brothers and sisters and will be celebrated on August 11. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon of the month of Sawan of the Hindu year. The month of Sawan is considered an auspicious period among Hindus and Lord Shiva is worshiped on every Monday throughout this time.