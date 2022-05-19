Rakshya Mantri Rajnath Singh interacts with TMR to applaud their work

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stepped forward and praised the persistent efforts put forward by the Tiranga Rescue Team. By congratulating the team for their commendable work during his meeting in the National Capital, Rajnath Singh has lauded the achievements of TMR in protecting the heroes from natural calamities. He referred to 'TMR' as a source of strength for soldiers deployed in high-risk and threat-prone areas.

The Raksha Mantri has put his strong emphasis on the fact that "No casualties have been reported in the areas where TMR has been deployed.” The Raksha Mantri recognized TMR for saving the lives of Armed Forces troops by increasing awareness and safeguarding defence forces personnel from natural disasters like sandstorms and avalanches. Lieutenant General BS Raju, Director General Military Operations, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pandey, and other top military personnel also attended the ceremony.

Click here to check the tweet

Tiranga Rescue Team has trained thousands of soldiers so far with the aim of constructing a team that supports the Indian Army on a long-term basis with specialized and expert training and a powerful rescue support system. TMR has visited over 140 posts across the country to deliver the unprecedented. From 2016 to 2018, Tiranga Mountain Rescue performed rescue services in the Alps' most dangerous, high-risk, and avalanche-prone areas. TMR also provides advanced training in cover, route analysis, rescue, and other missions.

​ ​

Under the direction of Col. Satish Sharma, the Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) team has trained over 20,000 defence forces personnel and executed many mitigation and rescue missions since 2016 (retd.). Rajnath Singh stated that TMR's work is an excellent example of collaboration for government-civil society. He underlined that when the government and civil society work together, only a country can move towards progress. “Government and civil society are the wheels on which the country may achieve the goal of all-around sustainable growth,'' the minister quoted.

(Brand Desk Content)