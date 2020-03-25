Ram Lalla shifted out of makeshift temple in Ayodhya after 27 years

In a significant development, deity Ram Lalla was relocated from the makeshift temple to a pre-fabricated structure within the Ram Janmabhoomi premise in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday (March 25) morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the shifting ceremony which took place at around 4.30 am on Wednesday. It is to be noted that Wendesday is the first day of Navratri festival, which continues for nine days.

Ram Lalla is the presiding deity of the Ram Janmabhoomi and the deity was present at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple since December 6, 1992.

Some members oof the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust were also present during the shifting ceremony which was led by CM Adityanath along with several priests from Ayodhya, Varanasi and other parts of India.

The deity placed in a palanquin before the start of shifting and was brought to the makeshift temple on an auspicious time. The chief minister and three other priests carried the palanquin to new location which is very close to the makeshift temple.

Several priests had started the Vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday ahead of the shifting of Ram Lalla. The Vedic rituals were completed on Tuesday and was cinducted by priests from Andhra Pradesh, New Delhi, Haridwar, Mathura, Varanasi and Ayodhya.