Ramcharitmanas row: BJP demands FIR against Chandrashekhar, says ‘sack him as Bihar's education minister’

Patna: A day after Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar Yadav claimed that three books, including Ramcharitmanas, spread hatred in the society, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Vijay Sinha has demanded that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar immediately register an FIR against him for creating differences in the society. Sinha asked the minister to apologise for his comment and also demanded that Tejashwi Yadav should clear his stand on this issue.

"As per the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there are provisions to register FIR under the relevant IPC sections of religious criticism and criticising God. The way he has given the statement in the public domain, he is liable to face action under the IPC section of 295A. Nitish Kumar should take action against him and direct the police to register FIR against him. He should also sack the education minister from the cabinet," Sinha said.

"The statement of Chandrashekhar Yadav has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindu community who believe in Lord Ram. Tejashwi Yadav should also clarify his stand whether he is standing by him or not. Leaders like him can go to any extent to stay in power," Sinha said.

Condemning his remarks, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said, “Such an unknowledgeable person has no right to continue as education minister. He should be removed from the post.’’

Such an unknowledgeable minister has no right to remain an education minister. He should be removed from the post: Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Bihar Education Min Chandra Shekhar's 'Ramcharitmanas' statement

The minister has, however, refused to withdraw his remarks despite a political row.

Many good things are also said in Ramcharitmanas but sayings that create hatred & division should be opposed. I am still standing strong on my statement, instead (BJP) should ask for apologies: Bihar Education Min Chandra Shekhar on his Ramcharitmanas statement

When quizzed by reporters, Bihar minister Nitish Kumar said, "I don't know anything about it.

I don't know anything about it: Bihar minister Nitish Kumar on being asked about Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's 'Ramcharitmanas' statement

Besides Sinha, famous poet Kumar Vishwas and Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya also criticised him for his statement. Ayodhya seer Sagadguru Paramhans Acharya demanded the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar must immediately sack the state’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar for his controversial remarks.

"The way Bihar`s Education Minister has described Ramcharitmanas book as a book that spreads hatred, the whole country is hurt by it, it is an insult to all Sanatanis, and I demand legal action for this statement. That he should be sacked from the post of minister within a week. And he should apologize, if this does not happen, then I declare a reward of Rs 10 crores, to the one who will chop off the tongue of Bihar`s Education Minister Chandrashekhar," Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Tapaswi Chawani Temple said. The top seer said that such remarks will not be tolerated at all because “Ramcharitmanas is a book that connects and not divides.”

Yadav on Wednesday evening made the controversial statement and claimed that "Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas and M.S. Golwarkar`s Bunch of Thoughts spreads hatred in the society. "People have burnt Manusmriti in the past. In Manusmriti, it has abused 85 per cent of the people of the society.

"In Ramcharitmanas, people of the lower castes have no right to education. It was pointed out that lower caste people after getting an education become poisonous similar to snakes which become more poisonous after drinking milk. They are pronounced with the word `Adham Jaat` (Lower castes)."