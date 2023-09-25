New Delhi: Following the outcry over unparliamentary remarks made by BJP's South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri against BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, several BJP parliamentarians have urged Speaker Om Birla to investigate Ali's past conduct in the House. Danish Ali has now asserted that a ''narrative'' is being set to lynch him outside the parliamentary setting. Ali also categorically dismissed the accusation that he had incited Bidhuri to make offensive remarks.

It may be noted that the Opposition parties are demanding severe action, including Bidhuri's suspension, for his divisive comments during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3's success in the Lok Sabha last Thursday. They criticize the BJP for defending Bidhuri rather than penalizing him.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Ali stated, "I have seen Nishikant Dubey's letter to Birla. My verbal lynching was done inside the House, and now this is a narrative to get me lynched outside the House." He urged the Speaker to investigate the baseless allegations, potentially constituting a breach of privilege against Nishikant Dubey.

A day after Speaker Om Birla warned Bidhuri of "strict action" for such behaviour, Dubey wrote to the Speaker on Saturday, condemning Bidhuri's comments and requesting an investigation into Ali's alleged unsavoury conduct and remarks. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier expressed regret over Bidhuri's remarks, and the BJP issued a show-cause notice to the MP from South Delhi.

In the letter to Birla, Dubey alleged that Ali made "highly objectionable and blasphemous" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which provoked Bidhuri. BJP MPs Ravi Kishan Shukla and Harnath Singh Yadav also wrote to the Speaker on Sunday, questioning Ali's conduct in the House and demanding an investigation. Meanwhile, Dubey reiterated his condemnation of Bidhuri's comments, asserting that Ali was a repeat offender, and evidence of his misconduct in the House would come to light.

In his letter to the Speaker, Shukla expressed disapproval of the derogatory language used by Bidhuri against Ali. He urged the Speaker to revisit the circumstances that led to such objectionable words being used by an MP against another member of Parliament.

"I don't support what Ramesh Bidhuri said. However, I also don't support Danish Ali's remarks about PM Modi. I have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to take action against Danish Ali also," BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav told news agency PTI.

Ali emphasized in a post that the claims made by Sh @nishikant_dubey had no basis, indicating that he tried to protect the prime minister's dignity and urged the Chair to expunge highly objectionable words used about Modi ji from the House's records.

Ali reiterated the allegation on Sunday, claiming that Bidhuri used derogatory words about the PM, while Nishikant Dubey accused him of it. He contended that the BJP's true face had been exposed.

Opposition parties have united in support of Ali and criticized the ruling party. Several members of the Congress, TMC, and NCP, among others, have written to the Speaker seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

Referring to Biddhuri's remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut stated that such behaviour was unacceptable and called for maintaining the sanctity and honour of the new Parliament. At an event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi referred to the row over Bidhuri's derogatory remarks and alleged that the BJP employs such tactics to divert attention from the demand for a caste census.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari expressed surprise that the BJP was defending Bidhuri instead of punishing him and emphasized that Parliament had been disrespected by Bidhuri's actions. Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma urged the Speaker to have suspended Bidhuri immediately.