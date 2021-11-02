Rape threats to Viral Kohli's 9-month-old daughter: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police 

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson on Tuesday (November 2, 2021) issued a notice to Delhi Police over the rape threats to Viral Kohli's 9-month-old daughter.

"The way Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter was threatened with rape on Twitter is very shameful. This team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat?" she said.

In the notice, Maliwal said that it is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action.

"Arrest all those who threatened the 9-month-old girl with rape," Maliwal added.

She also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell Branch, to provide them with a copy of the FIR, details of the accused identified and arrested and a detailed action taken report by November 8.

DCW Chief @SwatiJaiHind's statement pic.twitter.com/AWNllYeVQL — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) November 2, 2021

This is noteworthy that Kohli had recently come out in support of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who had faced harsh online abuse due to his religion after the loss against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Subsequently, some trolls also issued rape threats to Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika after the Team India skipper stood up for Shami.

"To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do," Kohli had said.

"Everyone has the right to voice their opinion and what they feel about a certain situation. But personally, I have never, ever, even thought of discriminating someone over their religion. That is a very personal and sacred thing to every human being and that should be left there," he had added.

Kohli had also expressed that people take out their frustrations because they have no understanding of what we do as individuals and how much effort we put on the field.

