Rape victim set afire by kin of accused in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr dies during treatment in Delhi

A rape victim from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Tuesday (November 17). The girl's father claimed that she was set afire by an uncle of the accused and his friends who were putting pressure on the victim to reach a compromise with the accused.

The woman had filed a rape complaint on August 15 against a man accusing him of raping her. The man had come to the village to guard a mango orchard. It is to be noted that the police acted immediately after the woman's complaint and had arrested the accused on the same day and he is currently behind bars. The girl's father, however, asserted that the uncle of the accused and some of his friends were putting pressure on the victim to take back her complaint and reach a compromise with the accused.

The girl was burnt under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday and she was brought to Delhi for treatment where she succumbed to her injuries. The girl's father filed a written complaint saying that the victim was set afire following which three persons were arrested. Two policemen have also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Live TV

It is learnt that Sub Inspector Vinayakant Gautam and constable Vikrant Tomar have been suspended for alleged negligence, while Jahangirabad Police Station in-charge Vivek Sharma and Anoopshahar Police Officer Atul Kumar Choubey and Inspector Subhash Singh have been taken off active duty.