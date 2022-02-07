REET 2021 level 2 exam to be cancelled, re-conducted after paper leak row

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday (February 7) said that level 2 of the Rajasthan Eligibility Entrance for Teachers (REET) 2021 will be cancelled and conducted again.

The announcement comes in the wake of massive protests carried out by candidates demanding the cancellation of exams after reports of a paper leak and irregularities in the exam.

The decision was taken after a two-day Chintan Shivir on February 6-7 organised at the Delhi Road situated Leela Hotel in Jaipur.

The camp was organized for all the Congress MLAs and other legislative members supporting the government will brainstorm on burning issues, said the party.

The meeting was addressed by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, Rajasthan PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with Congress and other MLAs supporting the party.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) paper leak case of 2021 was also raised in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by RLP convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who demanded a CBI probe into the matter along with the cancellation of the exams.

Speaking at the Lower House, Beniwal said, "There should be a CBI inquiry into the REET cheating case. The youth of Rajasthan are agitating. Huge anomalies are being reported in the REET exams. We want REET 2021 to be cancelled and there should be a CBI inquiry into the rigging."

Earlier, the Ashok Gehlot government on January 29 sacked the chairman of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer, D P Jaroli, in connection with the paper leak during the teachers' recruitment exam (REET) in September.

Live TV