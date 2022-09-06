New Delhi: Despite intense criticism from the Opposition parties, the New Delhi Municipal Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to approve a proposal for renaming Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’, civic functionaries said on Tuesday. They said that the proposal has been received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and this will be placed before the Council in the special meeting.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said, "The special meeting of the civic body will begin at 11 am and will approve the proposal to change the name of the Rajpath to Kartavya Path." He said a notification in this regard will also be issued after the proposal is passed by the NDMC. Following approval, the entire stretch and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project, on September 8, according to news agency PTI.

In his Independence Day speech this year, the prime minister stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset. The prime minister has stressed on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', sources said, adding "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over".

Rajpath was known as “Kingsway” during British Rule. In 2015, the name of the road on which the prime minister's residence is located was changed from the Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg. The same year, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road.

In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.