Republic Day Parade 2020: Over 600 school children to participate in cultural programme

New Delhi: Over 600 school children will take part in cultural programme organised during Republic Day Parade 2020 to be held at Rajpath on January 26, 2020, according to a government statement. The school children from three Delhi schools and a cultural centre of Udaipur will participate in the cultural programme during the Republic Day Parade.

Ministry of Defence and Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi have selected 636 children - 474 girls and 162 boys – from Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School, Model Town, Delhi; Vinay Nagar Bengali Senior Secondary School, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi; Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, B-Block, Janak Puri, New Delhi and West Zone Cultural Center, Udaipur, said the Ministry of Defence statement.

‘Yog – Vishwa Shakti ki Ore’ is the theme of Arvind Gupta DAV Centenary Public School, Model Town, Delhi.

‘The Baul’, a group of mystic minstrels from the historical Bengal region, is the theme of Vinay Nagar Bengali Senior Secondary School, Sarojini Nagar, Delhi.

The children from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya B-Block, Janak Puri, New Delhi will perform on the theme ‘Mharo Rang Rangilo Rajasthan’.

West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur will present ‘Garba - the folk dance of Gujarat’ during the parade.

During their press preview held here on Friday, the young participants expressed their happiness to be part of Republic Day Parade.

"They were overwhelmed with a sense of pride as they have got a chance to showcase their talent and ability before the high national and international dignitaries," the students added.