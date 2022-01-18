Republic Day: Security beefed-up in Delhi-NCR amid terror attack intel

After receiving intel from the Security agencies, Delhi-NCR has been put under very high security. The security alert came prior to Republic Day. Considering the security threat, all aerial platforms will be prohibited in Delhi from January 20. This includes paragliders, UAV's and hot air balloons as well.

The order shall come into force from January 20 and remain in effect till February 15. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has issued the order in the wake of reports of the possibility of certain criminal or anti-social elements or terrorists posing a threat to the general public's safety, dignitaries, and vital installations said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said given Republic Day; the security has been tightened with the entire area where the celebration would be placed under multiple CCTVs fitted with facial recognition software.

"All units of the Delhi Police, including local police, Special Cell, Special Branch, Traffic, SWAT (all-woman Special Weapons and Tactics) and teams from the National Security Guard will also be part of deployment besides the paramilitary forces," he said. Adding to it, he said, "Anti-drone arrangement systems have been put up at two different locations. Police personnel will also be deployed on high rise buildings for the extra vigil. There's also an air defence gun to keep a watch and tackle any hostile aircraft."

"Only those completely vaccinated will be allowed to attend the event. No children are allowed. Around 14,000 invitees have been allowed this year, out of which about 4,000 tickets have been issued for the public," the officer added.

He said that patrolling teams and PRAKHAR vans with attached cameras would also be part of the security wing. According to Delhi Police, there is a three-layered security system in place. The force is always alert and undertakes anti-terror measures significantly ahead of any event of national importance.

"We are focusing on anti-terror and sabotage activities. Although it is a usual protocol, we do it especially ahead of any event of national importance. With the upcoming Republic Day event, we have intensified our activities and deployed an extra workforce," another senior police officer said.

Citing the recent security breach of Prime Minister Modi's convoy in Punjab, the Delhi Police officers said that the force is extra vigilant to ensure no such incident happens in the national capital.

"As the prime minister's security is of paramount importance, we have intensified our vigil and deployed extra workforce to ensure no such (Punjab) incident is repeated. We have also received intelligence inputs that there are chances of a possible terror or drone attack," the officer said.

In the wake of the recent drone attack in Abu Dhabi in which two Indians and a Pakistani national were killed as well as the recovery of IEDs in Punjab and Ghazipur, the possibility of a threat to the prime minister cannot be ruled out, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the personnel have been asked to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour and follow all guidelines while ensuring no compromise on the security aspect, police said.

The Republic Day celebrations will begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subash Chandra Bose, government sources said on Saturday.

This is in line with the Modi government's focus on commemorating important aspects of India's history and culture, noting it had earlier started celebrating Bose's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Divas'.

With inputs from PTI