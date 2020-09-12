Retired Navy officer beaten up for sharing Maharashtra CM Thackeray's satirical picture on social media: Watch

In a shocking incident, a retired Indian Navy officer on Friday was attacked and beaten up by nearly a dozen men allegedly from the Shiv Sena for forwarding a satirical picture of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on a social media platform.

The veteran Madan Sharma, living in Kandivali East Thakur Complex, was grievously injured and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera. The thrashing has caused a serious injury to Sharma's eye. He said that he received threatening calls for the message that he had forwarded on a WhatsApp group.

The former Navy officer filed a complaint against Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam his eight to ten associates at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali. A case has been registered against the goons for assaulting 65-year-old Sharma. Four people including Shiv Sena's Kamlesh Kadam have been arrested so far, said ANI quoting the Mumbai Police.

अभिनेत्री कंगना राणावत के कार्यालय की तोड़फोड़ करके अपनी मर्दानगी दिखाने वाले सत्ताधारी शिवसेना ने अब सत्ता के मद में एक बुजुर्ग भूतपूर्व नौसेना अधिकारी मदन शर्मा को मारपीट करते हुए उनकी आंख को जबरदस्त चोट पहुंचाई है। मुख्यमंत्री घरबैठे तानाशाही चला रहे है। pic.twitter.com/qF2NVcIN55 — Atul Bhatkhalkar (@BhatkhalkarA) September 11, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said, "8-10 persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist."

His daughter, Dr Sheela Sharma, said, "He received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We've registered an FIR."

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed his regret on this entire matter. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter he posted a picture of Sharma and demanded "strong action and punishment". He said, "Extremely sad & shocking incident. Retired Naval Officer got beaten up by goons because of just a whatsapp forward. Pls stop this GundaRaj Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji. We demand strong action and punishment to these goons."

BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar has vehemently criticised the entire incident and asked for strict action against the culprits.