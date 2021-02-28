Revealed: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan's real reason behind joining BJP

New Delhi: E Sreedharan, also famously known as 'Metro Man' revealed the reason behind his joining Bharatiya Janata Party, he was formally inducted into the BJP in Malappuram on Thursday.

In a conversation with Aditi Tyagi, E Sreedharan said that the people of Kerala are fed up with the corruption, scandals, and nepotism and claimed that BJP can rid the state of these things.

"Kerala has been ruled by two major parties in the last 20 years -- the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front. One is led by the CPI(M) and the other is led by the Congress. During this time, I don't think Kerala has brought the development needed, particularly in the matter of industries required. People are now fed up with the corruption, scandals, nepotism, which BJP can remove," E Sreedharan said.

Popularly known as the Metro man, he enjoyed a cult status not only in Kerala but across India for his work and earned respect from everyone cutting across political lines.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Later he helmed several other metro projects in key cities.

On February 18, just weeks ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan announced that he will join the BJP. Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.

"If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan was quoted by ANI earlier.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6 while the counting of votes will be held on May 2.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the poll dates for four states (West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu) and one Union Territory (Puducherry) on Friday.